AP govt to ready Village Clinics by Ugadi

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials to get the village clinics ready by Ugadi. He also told them to speed up the construction of the village clinics in the state.

The Chief Minister who held a meeting with the officials on Thursday reviewed the implementation of the pilot project of the family doctor concept that began on October 10. He told them to ensure that the staff should act as role model while taking up full responsibility for the distribution of medicines and giving suggestions on the diet to be followed by the patients.

He said there should be a full-fledged machinery to run the family doctor concept at the state, constituency and Mandal levels with senior officials monitoring the control rooms at the state and district levels to run the grievances and response system in a systematic manner. A special 104 number should be made available to receive the complaints from people on the medical and health issues and this number should be made available at all places including village clinics.

He asked them to make the women and child welfare department their partner in the implementation of the concept while filling up all vacancies and arranging 104 vehicles in sufficient numbers. He asked them to identify the children, pregnant women and lactating mothers suffering with anaemia and transfer the data to the Women and Child Welfare Department so that they would be supplied with nutritious food and proper medicines.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to use modern technology and prepare an app indicating the details of the network hospitals treating various diseases under the Aarogyasri Scheme and incorporating the details of the Family Doctor concept to create awareness among people. He wanted the officials to give tabs or mobiles to all staff members including the Aasha workers and ANMs to assist people on the medical necessities.