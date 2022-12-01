Mukhachitram Trailer: Suspenseful And Intriguing

Advertisement

The makers of Mukhachitram, featuring Vishwak Sen in a pivotal role have released the trailer of the film.

The trailer starts on an interesting note as we are introduced to a plastic surgeon. We then get to know about one particular plastic surgery case involving the female lead and all hell breaks loose.

There’s mystery surrounding a facial plastic surgery. How does it affect the lives of characters played by Vikas Vasishta, Chaitanya Rao, Priya Vadlamani, and others?

Vishwak is seen as a lawyer and his character appears to be the turning point in the story. We also see Sunil, Ravi Shankar, and others in important roles.

The trailer is packed with action, mystery and underlying drama. The background score and the visuals set the tone for the same.

The film is directed by Gangadhar and the story, screenplay, dialogues are by Sandeep, the man behind Color Photo. Pradeep Angirekuka and Mohan Yella. SKN is presenting the film.

By the looks of it, MukhaChitram, as the title suggests, is based on facial plastic surgery. The film is announced for release on the 9th of December.