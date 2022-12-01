Naidu denied permission to visit Polavaram, squats on road

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu squatted on the road in protest against the denial of permission for him by the police to visit the Polavaram project. He along with the party leaders squatted on the road as the party ranks raised slogans against the state government.

Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently touring the West Godavari district, tried to take a delegation of the party leaders along with him to the Polavaram Project site. When he reached the approach road to the project, the police stopped him saying that he had no permission to visit the site.

Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the police give him in writing clearly stating the reasons for the denial of permission. When he tried to break into the way, the police removed the barricades and closed the road with their vehicles.

Angered at the police behavior, Chandrababu Naidu sat on the road criticising the state government for destroying the Polavaram Project. He said that he took up the work on the Polavaram project as a mission and had completed 70 per cent of the work during his stint between 2014 and 2019.

The former chief minister further said that the Central government was giving funds for the project, while chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was directing them and wasting the funds. He also alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was destroying the project, which was the lifeline for the state, after bifurcation.

Former ministers and TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu and other leaders were present along with Chandrababu Naidu in the protest. The TDP leaders were insisting on the state government and the police to give them permission to visit the project site.

As Chandrababu Naidu squatted on the road, the TDP ranks were reaching the spot to join his protest. With the number of activists increasing there the police are taking steps to control them.