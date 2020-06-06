Naidu calls Jagan a sticker-crazy CM

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the Jaganmohan Reddy government has done nothing except painting their party colours on the public buildings constructed by TDP regime and renaming the welfare programmes started in previous rule.

He said the YCP renamed the Annadata Sukhibhava as Rythu Bharosa promising to give Rs 12,500 per farmer while Rs 5,000 was cut from this after coming to power.

The TDP chief, in a series of tweets here, called Jagan Reddy a sticker CM who wanted to steal the glory from the well-planned, people-friendly programmes introduced during the TDP rule. The sticker-happy government was only busy in the one year of its destructive rule with painting government buildings with colours and cancelling or renaming TDP programmes. The TDP gave Rs 1.10 lakh cash assistance to each farmer in four to five phases but YCP has caused a loss of Rs 75,000 to them under the name of Rythu Bharosa.

Mr Naidu quipped the CM’s new mantra was like ‘old taste in a new colour’. The YCP leaders were expert’s in smooth talk while harbouring evil intentions to deprive the people of their basic benefits and rights. The height of this Government’s innovative bluffing was to give credit of bringing world-renowned Kia Motors to the YS Rajasekhar Reddy government.

Mr Naidu called it the peak of YCP leaders’ madness for self publicity going by how they painted their party colours on Mahatma Gandhi statue and even the national flag. While the Central Government gave Rs 1,000 assistance in Coronavirus time, the YCP Ministers claim their government has given it.