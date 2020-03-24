Naidu donates Rs 10 lakh to CM Relief Fund

The Telugu Desam Party MLAs and MLCs have donated one-month salary each to the AP Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), The decision was taken after TDP National President N Chandrababu discussed about the need for contributions during an online conference with his party leaders today. These funds are meant for use in the battle against coronavirus epidemic. Naidu donated Rs. 10 lakh on his behalf to the CMRF. He called upon the people to generously contribute to the governments which is very supportive in times of catastrophes like COVID-19. The MLAs and MLCs immediately responded to Naidu’s call and donated one-month salary.

The TDP leaders have begun making their contributions one by one. MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced one month salary for Srikakulam coronavirus preventive measures. He also sanctioned Rs. 70 lakh under his MPLADS funds for the cause of fighting coronavirus. Lots of foreign returnees have also entered Srikakulam district in the past one months. The MP wrote a letter to PM Modi to give compensation to small traders and daily wage workers who suffered losses during lockdowns all over the country.