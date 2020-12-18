‘Naidu encouraging misuse of legal provisions against police’

The members of Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) on Thursday accused Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of encouraging the misuse of legal provisions against policemen.

“In a video conference, former Chief Minister Naidu encouraged filing false cases against policemen so that they are compelled to come for a bargain,” said an APPOA statement.

The policemen said a person like Naidu, who served as the Chief Minister for three terms, cannot stoop to such low levels.

They said that such statements from Naidu shows his faithlessness in law and related institutions.

“Naidu should be reminded that people who encourage crime will also be considered as criminals,” said the policemen.

The association members apprised him that several technological initiatives have been introduced to enable the police to offer their services to the common man and weaker sections of the society.

“At the national level, we are ahead in offering the best services and are proud of it. Instead of appreciating the department, you are insulting us,” they reminded Naidu.

The policemen have also expressed their displeasure over Naidu regularly targeting their chief, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang.

“Your statements expose the belittling view you have on police and reflects your mental state,” the policemen highlighted, saying that they are recalling the struggles they were subjected to during Naidu’s regime.

The policemen categorically stated to Naidu that his statements and threats will not scare or demoralise them.

“People are observing your irresponsible statements. It is okay even if you do not appreciate the police department’s services, but at least recognise them,” they appealed to Naidu.

This is not the first time that APPOA has issued a letter like this.

Recently, it condemned some political forces for trying to communalise and politicise a pre-Christmas celebration by few off-duty traffic policemen in Vijayawada.

“When we did Ayudhapuja during Dasara, nobody pointed a finger at us but when a small off-duty Christmas celebration was held, some people were politicising it,” a police officer told IANS.

He said that Andhra Pradesh police are dedicated to serve everybody, irrespective of caste, creed and religion.