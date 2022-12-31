Naidu invites neutrals to TDP for 2024 polls

Former chief minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday invited the intellectuals and neutrals to join the TDP ahead of the 2024 general elections. He wanted the intellectuals and neutrals to change the politics of the state from corruption and hooliganism to development.

The TDP chief who is currently touring the SPSR Nellore district spoke to media at Kovuru, where he emphasised the need to get rid of the corrupt rule of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that everyone in the state should come forward to send Jagan out of power in the next election.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he would also welcome some of the ruling YSR Congress MLAs. He said that there are good MLAs and leaders in the YSR Congress and felt that they should come out of the party and join hands with him.

“There is nothing wrong in taking some good leaders from the YSR Congress. I welcome them to save the state and the people from the misrule of Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Chandrababu Naidu said. He asserted that several sitting MLAs and leaders from the YSR Congress were ready to switch over to the TDP.

The TDP chief said that the Telugu Desam Party was the first to invite new faces, professionals and intellectuals into politics. The TDP had encouraged several new leaders and professionals into active politics, he said.

He also saw the need for the professionals, intellectuals and neutrals to come with the TDP and fight the 2024 battle to save the state. He asserted that political polarisation would take place in 2023 and that would change the fate of the state in 2024.