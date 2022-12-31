Animal First Look: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Badass

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor joined forces for the first time for a Pan India film Animal being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pranav Reddy Vanga. On the special occasion of New Year, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor looks badass in the poster carrying an axe and lighting a cigerette. He sports a massy look with the beard. Going by Ranbir’s look, he is playing an intense character in the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in this action entertainer that also stars Anil Kapoor in a vital character.

The movie will release in Hindi and all south languages on August 11th.