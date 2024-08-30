Naidu orders probe into Gudlavalleru college issue

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered a probe into the allegation of a camera fixed in the wash rooms of the college ladies hostel in Gudlavalleru. The students of the college held a protest on Thursday night. They alleged that a final year student, Vijay, fixed the cameras in the washrooms of the girls hostel with the help of a girl student. The police reached the hostel in the night and seized the laptop and mobile phone from the final year student.

Reacting to the allegation, Chandrababu Naidu ordered a probe into the allegation. He directed Minister for Excise, Kollu Ravindra, Krishna district Collector D K Balaji and SP Gangadhar Rao to visit the hostel and check the facts. He also asked them to report to him immediately.

The Minister, district Collector and the SP visited the hostel and held talks with the agitating students. They also collected information from the students. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the minister, district collector and SP and collected information about the incident.

The chief minister told the minister and other officials that strict action should be taken against those who are responsible for the incident. He also told the minister to verify the facts on the charge levelled by the girl students. The chief minister also told the minister to hold talks with the college management and collect the facts.

The chief minister told the minister to report to him for every three hours. He said justice should be done to the victims in the case. He also told the minister and officials to take action against the persons responsible for the incident. The chief minister also told the officials to find out whether the students have given complaints in the past or not and to know what action that the college management took if any complaint was given.

The chief minister said that he would not tolerate any sort of activity that disturbs the girl students in the hostel. The chief minister also told the officials to check with the girls hostels in the state and hold talks with them.