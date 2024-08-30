Fake Alert: No Restrictions For Laddus; TTD Clarifies

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has denied the recent claims that devotees can only receive two laddus and must show an Aadhaar card to get more, and that laddus are only available once a month. TTD has clarified that devotees can collect additional laddus daily, and measures are being taken to address the problem of middlemen. There are a lot of rumours about the restriction of laddus and the TTD asked not to believe in the speculations.

There were speculations that to end the middlemen menace, TTD has introduced this Aadhar validation system for Srivari Laddus. That is just to have transparency over the tokenless laddus that are being taken by the devotees and nothing more than that.

The laddus are available on 48 and 62 counters for the devotees with darshan tokens and tickets. Devotees can continue to take laddus the same as before and there will be no changes to the old system. TTD asked devotees not to believe in false rumours.

“The fact about the new laddu distribution system: It is not true that laddus are only available once a month for pilgrims without darshan tokens or tickets. Extra laddus can be taken every day. Actions are being taken to curb the laddu dalari system “, said the official statement of TTD.

-Sanyogita