Home > Politics

Vemulawada Temple team thanks Revanth Reddy

Published on August 30, 2024

Vemulawada Temple team thanks Revanth Reddy

The Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, along with the temple priests and officials, met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. They thanked the Chief Minister for allocating Rs 50 crores for the temple’s expansion in the state budget. During the meeting, the priests gave their blessings to the Chief Minister and requested permission from the Sringeri Peetham for the temple expansion designs. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to visit the Sringeri Peetham and get the necessary approvals for the designs.

The delegation also discussed the expansion plans for the Rajanna temple, noting that the Sringeri Peetham’s approval is required. The Chief Minister promptly directed the officials to secure the permissions and start the related development works without delay. The delegation included the Vemulawada Rajanna Temple EO, architect, engineers, and the temple’s chief priest.

