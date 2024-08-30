Greenery in AP to go up by 50 percent, says Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that greenery in the state should go up by 50 per cent. He wanted the people to plant two saplings every year. He also wanted the people to promote greenery in the state.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan and Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar planted saplings in echo park at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri on the day. The chief minister and the deputy chief minister were originally scheduled to plant saplings in Palnadu district on the day. However, due to heavy rain, they cancelled the visit to Palnadu district and visited AIMS at Mangalagiri.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu wanted the students and the younger generation to promote greenery in the state. He said that he always promotes greenery in the state. He promoted greenery during his past three terms as the chief minister. He said he was heckled by the opposition parties when he initially proposed recharge pits in the state. However, that was proved correct and every institution is taking up the recharge pits now, the chief minister said.

The chief minister said that the state government would promote every action to increase greenery in the state. He said that deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan is holding the forest and Rural Development ministries. He said that the state government would do miracles to promote greenery in the state. The deputy chief minister would lead every activity that would promote greenery in the state.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan wanted people to plant saplings in the state. He wanted them to make it a habit to plant saplings. He said that the future generations would require greenery and a better environment. He wanted the people to protect the environment and make Andhra Pradesh a green state.

He emphasized the need to create awareness among people on the importance of the environment. He said that the state government would lead a campaign to promote and protect the environment. In the next five years, the state government would increase the greenery in the state by 50 per cent, the deputy chief minister said.