x
Switch to: తెలుగు
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
View all stories
Home > Politics

Greenery in AP to go up by 50 percent, says Naidu

Published on August 30, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Pushpa Team takes the Blessings of Megastar
image
Mokshagnya and Prasanth Varma Film Called Off?
image
Case Booked against Allu Arjun
image
Mythri responds on Sandhya Theatre Stampede
image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise

Greenery in AP to go up by 50 percent, says Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that greenery in the state should go up by 50 per cent. He wanted the people to plant two saplings every year. He also wanted the people to promote greenery in the state.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan and Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar planted saplings in echo park at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri on the day. The chief minister and the deputy chief minister were originally scheduled to plant saplings in Palnadu district on the day. However, due to heavy rain, they cancelled the visit to Palnadu district and visited AIMS at Mangalagiri.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu wanted the students and the younger generation to promote greenery in the state. He said that he always promotes greenery in the state. He promoted greenery during his past three terms as the chief minister. He said he was heckled by the opposition parties when he initially proposed recharge pits in the state. However, that was proved correct and every institution is taking up the recharge pits now, the chief minister said.

The chief minister said that the state government would promote every action to increase greenery in the state. He said that deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan is holding the forest and Rural Development ministries. He said that the state government would do miracles to promote greenery in the state. The deputy chief minister would lead every activity that would promote greenery in the state.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan wanted people to plant saplings in the state. He wanted them to make it a habit to plant saplings. He said that the future generations would require greenery and a better environment. He wanted the people to protect the environment and make Andhra Pradesh a green state.

He emphasized the need to create awareness among people on the importance of the environment. He said that the state government would lead a campaign to promote and protect the environment. In the next five years, the state government would increase the greenery in the state by 50 per cent, the deputy chief minister said.

Next YSR Congress MPs deny defection rumors Previous Naidu orders probe into Gudlavalleru college issue
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa Team takes the Blessings of Megastar
image
Mokshagnya and Prasanth Varma Film Called Off?
image
Case Booked against Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Pushpa Team takes the Blessings of Megastar
image
Mokshagnya and Prasanth Varma Film Called Off?
image
Case Booked against Allu Arjun
image
Mythri responds on Sandhya Theatre Stampede
image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise

Most Read

image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila

Related Articles

AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes