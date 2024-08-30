x
YSR Congress MPs deny defection rumors

Published on August 30, 2024

YSR Congress MPs deny defection rumors

YSRCP MPs Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose firmly dismissed recent rumors suggesting that they are leaving the party.

Speaking to the media at the party central office in Tadepalli on Friday, MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose clarified that the reports about him leaving the party were false. Asserting that the YSR family has always supported him, he said he was rich in loyalty and dedication to the YSR family although he may not be wealthy in financial terms. He mentioned that he entered politics because he believed in the vision of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his journey in politics will continue with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy reiterated his commitment to the YSRCP and the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Both MPs condemned the speculation about them and other Rajya Sabha members leaving the party. Subhash Chandra Bose pointed out that, except for a few, all YSRCP Rajya Sabha members are firmly with the party. He expressed disappointment that such baseless rumors continue to circulate despite their unwavering loyalty to the party.

Both MPs criticized the decision of some Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council members to resign from the party, stating that this was a betrayal to the party and its leader at a time when there is no possibility of immediate replacements. They expressed their strong disapproval of such actions, highlighting that they undermine the party’s efforts and leadership. They emphasized that winning and losing in politics is not permanent, but it is crucial to uphold values in political life.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep concern over the deteriorating education system under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and urged him to take immediate action, suggesting that the government should prioritize the welfare of students and safeguard their future instead of engaging in political games.

Taking to social media platform X, the former chief minister pointed out that within just three months of the TDP coalition government formed, the education system had suffered significant setbacks.

He mentioned that there is a noticeable neglect of government educational institutions and a serious lack of oversight over colleges. He mentioned that instead of focusing on governance, the government officials seemed preoccupied with targeting the opposition and enforcing policies that do not serve the public’s interest.

He highlighted the alarming situation in government residential schools, where hundreds of students have reportedly fallen ill due to contaminated food, with no substantial response from the government. He criticized the government for being indifferent.

