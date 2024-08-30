Nani getting back to his Old Strategy

Natural Star Nani is quite cautious and he is taking one project at a time. He used to release 3-4 films every year but he is planning to work without breaks and complete one project at a time. But Nani is all set to turn quite busy and he would be juggling between the sets of multiple films soon. He is promoting Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film released yesterday. The actor will kickstart the shoot of HIT 3 in September and the filming is planned across several states of the country. Nani will produce the film on his Wall Poster Cinema banner. Sailesh Kolanu is the director. He will complete two major schedules of the film in September and October.

He will kick-start the shoot of Srikanth Odela’s film in November and two major schedules are getting planned. As the film needs more time to complete, Nani will complete HIT 3 and he will start Sujeeth’s film along with the shoot of Srikanth Odela’s film. The actor decided to juggle between the sets again after many days. Nani will be busy with the shoot of three films for the next 8-9 months. He is lining up a new bunch of films and they will be announced next year. Nani is getting back to his old strategy and he has three films that are getting ready for shoot.