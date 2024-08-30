Aditi Rao Hydari about the romantic proposal of Siddharth

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are planning to get married in India later this year. In a recent interview, the actress explained how Siddharth proposed to her at a school founded by her grandmother. Aditi Rao Hydari also gave an update on the wedding venue without revealing too many details. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari got engaged at a temple earlier this year. In an interview, Aditi said that she and Siddharth had been joking for over a year. He got down on one knee but didn’t propose. Instead, he played with his shoelaces.

Aditi remembered how thoughtful Siddharth was when he actually proposed to him. “I was closest to my nani, who died a few years ago,” she said. In March this year, Siddharth took Aditi to school and visited the places where she spent her childhood. He knelt down and I asked him, “Okay, what have you lost?. He proposed to me in my favourite childhood place”. Siddharth and Aditi met on the sets of Maha Samudram in 2021. The duo has been dating since then. When asked about the wedding, she didn’t reveal much, but she said, “The wedding will take place at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy”. It is known that Aditi and Siddharth got engaged at the Srirangapuram temple near Wanaparthy and have been together since 2021.