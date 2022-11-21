Naidu says Jockey withdrew investments in AP

TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the prestigious Jockey had withdrawn investments in its industry near Raptadu in Anantapur district. Naidu said that the TDP regime had given 27 acres of land to the Jockey industry in 2017 which was to invest Rs 129 crore and manufacture garments.

The TDP chief alleged that a ruling party MLA from Anantapur district had mounted pressure on the company to give him money that he had spent on his election. He further said that the MLA had also started mounting pressure on the company to give jobs only to those who were recommended by him.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the company had reported the matter to the senior officials in the government and the senior leaders in the ruling party. However, as none of them checked the MLA, the company had finally written a letter to the industries secretary returning the land and asking for the money that they had paid to the government towards the fee.

The TDP chief further said that the Jockey company had gone to the neighbouring Telangana state and was investing in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu. The company had also thanked the Telangana state government for its support in establishing the garment manufacturing unit in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu dared the government and the ruling party to prove him wrong on this issue. He further said that several investors were going away from the state, while not a single investor had come to the state in the last three years.

The TDP chief said that several industries, which were established in the state before the YSR Congress came to power, were slowly moving out of the state. He accused the ruling YSR Congress of robbing the industrialists and investors besides the people.