Jana Sena poser to Jagan for calling it Rowdy Sena

The Jana Sena had reacted strongly to the remarks of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who called the party as Rowdy Sena. The chief minister during his address at the public meeting at Narsapur in West Godavari district on Monday termed Jana Sena as Rowdy Sena.

Reacting strongly to these remarks, party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar posed several questions to the chief minister. He took strong exception to the remarks and wanted Jagan Mohan Reddy to justify his statement by answering the Jana Sena questions.

Manohar said that the increasing popularity of the Jana Sena and its chief Pawan Kalyan was creating unrest in Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy is worried about the YSR Congress Party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

The increasing popularity of the Jana Sena and the falling image of Jagan Mohan Reddy had made the latter hurl abuses at Jana Sena, he said. He further said that the Jana Sena was helping the bereaved families of the tenant farmers in the state.

The Jana Sena had also exposed the corruption involved in the housing programme in the state, Manohar said. He further added that the Jana Sena had also exposed the government’s failure to lay the roads in the state.

The Good Morning CM campaign by the Jana Sena on the bad roads must have also caused some unrest in Jagan to call the Jana Sena as Rowdy Sena, Manohar said.

“If Jagan called Jana Sena for these reasons, we would continue to do the same in the days to come,” Manohar said.