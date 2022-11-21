Nani and Adivi Sesh announce HIT 2 Trailer date with a bang

Advertisement

Talented Actor Adivi Sesh’ ‘HIT:2’ is getting ready for its release on 2nd of December. The film’s promotional works are currently underway. As a part of the promotion, the film’s unit has recently released the film’s teaser on YouTube. Now everyone’s expectations on trailer grew with the impressive teaser.

The makers today announced the trailer release date. HIT 2 trailer is coming on November 23rd, as per the announcement made today by the creators. Announcing the trailer date, the makers shared a video featuring Nani and Adivi Sesh. Their funny conversation attracted all. Nani confidently said that HIT 2 trailer will going to be a impressive one.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine in the film which stars Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, and Komalee Prasad in important roles.

Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema. Garry BH is the editor and S Manikandan, the cinematographer respectively.