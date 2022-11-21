Jagan turned AP into atrocious pradesh, says Pattabhi

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesman and party senior leader, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Monday said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, turned Andhra Pradesh into an atrocious pradesh.

Pointing to the recent RBI report, Pattabhiram told media persons that the report clearly mentioned that the State has witnessed destruction. Is this the reason that Jagan Mohan Reddy showed impatience at Narsapuram on Monday, Pattabhiram asked.

If he is received from the public so well, what is the need for barricading either side of the road that he travels and where is the necessity for such a tight security with thousands of policemen, the TDP leader questioned. Anger, impatience and hatred in Jagan have reached the peak stage, he stated.

On the other hand, former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s meetings are drawing huge crowds wherever he goes, and the record gathering at the recent meeting in Kurnool is an indication that the people are angry at Jagan’s rule, Pattabhiram maintained. The people want Chandrababu Naidu to come back to power.

People were forcibly shifted for Jagan’s Monday meeting at Narsapuram, he said, adding that they left in the middle of the meeting as they were unable to hear the YSRCP leaders’ false promises. Jagan spewed venom at the latest programme being taken up by the TDP “Idemi Kharma-Ee Rashtraniki’, he stated.

Pattabhiram said that the people are not ready to bid goodbye to Chandrababu Naidu so easily as Jagan bid goodbye to his paternal uncle, Vivekannada Reddy.

The manufacturing and construction sectors too witnessed a total downfall while the industrial sector touched its rock-bottom level, Pattabhiram added. When industries like Jackie are leaving the State, how development is possible, the TDP spokesman asked and made it clear that the TDP will continue to expose the failures of the government.