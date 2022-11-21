People ready to repeat 2019 adios to Babu

Dubbing Chandrababu Naidu as a megalomaniac behaving like a jilted lover by threatening people to return him to power, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that people are ready to repeat the 2019 adios this time over.

Addressing a meeting at Narsapur in West Godavari district on Monday, the Chief Minister said, the template of rejecting TDP outright was seen in Kuppam local bodies elections. He further said that Naidu threatening people to vote him back was like the bravado of a jilted lover.

People bid good-bye to TDP in the 2019 elections for its failure to implement the manifesto and this time around the result would be no different, he said adding that 98 percent of poll promises were fulfilled by his government. Majority of the households in the State had benefited by the welfare schemes being implemented and will extend their support judiciously.

Pointing out that every action of Chandrababu Naidu revealed his mind of desperation and frustration, the Chief Minister said that the TDP president is being haunted by the fear of losing even in Kuppam constituency in the next elections.

He asked the people not to be misled by the false propaganda of TDP and its supporting media and appealed to people to evaluate if they are benefitted or not by the welfare schemes of the YSRCP government.

People are looking at Babu and saying what a misfortune has befell on them (idem karmara babu). In an obvious reference to Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan, he said, people who could not win an election are also talking tall.

The only yardstick for a mandate should be whether or not you have benefited out of the welfare schemes,’ he said, adding that TDP and Jana Sena have nothing to boast of as they have done nothing to the people.

TDP has become Telugu Boothu Party while Jana Sena has become Rowdy Sena, he said.