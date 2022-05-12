Naidu says Sri Lanka revolt a lesson to Jagan rule

TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the people’s violent revolt against the Sri Lanka rulers should serve as a lesson to the Jagan Reddy government and the AP police.

Naidu warned of serious consequences if the YSRCP rulers continued to suppress the AP people by misusing the police force. The Sri Lanka police and army tried to suppress the people there but eventually the Prime Minister had to resign and run away.

The TDP chief said, “Sri Lanka rulers brought huge loans and looted them. The island nation became bankrupt. When the police questioned, the army was used against them. Even then the citizens started violent protests. Both army and police turned helpless there.”

Naidu said that CM Jagan Reddy was crossing all limits in order to suppress all voices of dissent against his oppressive regime. This Chief Minister had no right to ask for another chance to rule the people forever. The Pulivendula gangs went to the extent of threatening to throw bombs at the CBI officials if their continued their probe into the YS Viveka murder.

Chandrababu Naidu asked what was the safety for the common citizens in Andhra Pradesh when the CBI investigation officers received serious threats. Everybody in the State knew who tried hard to change ‘axe attack’ into ‘heart attack’. The CBI had to file a case as the ‘useless’ AP police could not restrain the goondas.

Naidu advised Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to fix meters on the agricultural motors of his own lands. The TDP would not keep silent if the Government brought any pressure on the farmers on the meters issue. There was no doubt that the meters would become the noose round the necks of farmers eventually.

Chandrababu Naidu asked whether there was police in Proddatur in Kadapa district where 10 miscreants raped an SC girl for over six months. All sorts of inhuman and ghastly incidents were taking place under this rule. A six-year old, third class girl was also sexually assaulted.

Naidu slammed the Home Minister for her meaningless statements on drunken miscreants and fault of mothers in upbringing of girls. The Minister should realise that the drugs, ganja and liquor were turning offenders into ‘wild animals’ who were knowing no difference from a mother and another woman.

The TDP chief received representations from the staff and students of Dravidian University. He warned that the officials of the university would not be able to escape from punishment for all their irregularities. Illegal quarrying was taken up in the university lands. Proper food and other facilities were not being ensured to the students. There were no salaries to the staff.