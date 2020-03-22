Naidu self-isolation for Janata Curfew, teaches grandson

AP Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu observed self-isolation and confined himself to home as part of ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday. He spent time with his family members, teaching grandson Devaansh.

In a video released to the press, Mr. Naidu was seen observing ‘Janata Curfew’ by reading out a book to Devaansh. He said that it is for our community’s safety that we stay at home today and spend time with our families.

Mr. Naidu appealed to the AP government to identify some hospitals and designate them for rendering exclusive corona virus services to +ve cases and also suspected ones. Especially, thousands of foreign returnees have arrived and they should be confined to hospital quarantine for 14 days and if needed more days till they show negative twice in the tests.

Mr. Naidu has already called upon people in general and Telugu Desam Party cadres in particular to take part in ‘Janata Curfew’ as part of the battle against the global epidemic. The TDP Central Office has been closed on account of the curfew call. Mr. Naidu appealed to all individuals in society to take it as his and her personal responsibility to avoid touch points in public places and maintain social distancing till the threat subsides…

