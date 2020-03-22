Speculation: Balakrishna in talks for a Remake?

Nandamuri Balakrishna needs a massive hit and he aims a comeback with Boyapati Srinu’s action entertainer that is under shoot currently. He is already holding talks with B Gopal for his next which will be finalized soon. Sithara Entertainments acquired the remake rights of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum recently. It is heard that they are in plans to approach Balakrishna to essay one of the lead roles in the remake.

Nothing has been finalized as of now as Balakrishna is considered as one of the options. It all completely depends on the director and the other lead actor who signs the remake. More details will be announced officially once the director of the remake will be finalized.