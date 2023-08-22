Naidu to meet Election Commission in Delhi on Aug 28

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the national capital on August 28. He would meet the election commissioners on the day and file a complaint against the YSR Congress on the fake voters.

The TDP had been alleging that the election officials were removing the votes of the TDP sympathisers and adding fake names in the voters’ list. A complaint by TDP leader Payyavula Keshav had led to the election commission asking for suspension of two officers in the state including the one in Uravakonda.

The TDP alleged that the fake voters were noticed in Vijayawada Central, Visakhapatnam, Parchuru and Uravakonda Assembly constituencies. The TDP alleged that the village volunteers were helping the ruling party in identifying the TDP voters. The YSR Congress leaders were then forcing the electoral officers to remove names and add fake names.

Chandrababu Naidu is likely to submit the list of fake names and the list of the TDP sympathizers names that were removed from the voters list. He is also likely to complain against the Chief Electoral Officer of the state alleging that the officer was not responding to the complaints.

The TDP had already opened a separate wing in the party office to check the voters list in every constituency. They are scrutinising the voters’ list and identifying the fake voters. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to submit these lists to the election commission during his meeting on August 28.