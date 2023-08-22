Chiranjeevi, Vassishta, And A Fantasy Visual Wonder

There is almost no single genre that Megastar Chiranjeevi hasn’t touched in his decades-long career. He has done 155 movies so far, including commercial mass movies, family entertainers, experimental films, etc. Among some iconic movies in his career, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari will be a hot favorite for a major section of fans.

Much to the delight of mega fans, Chiranjeevi’s 157 is a fantasy movie. Vamsi, Pramod, and Vikram of UV Creations will bankroll the project that will be directed by the very talented Vassishta who made the sensational movie Bimbisara as his debut directorial.

Mega157 concept poster intrigues us as it promises a visual wonder on screen. It sees Pancha Bhutas or the five elements of nature- earth, air, water, fire, and sky incorporated in a star. The movie will transport us into a mega-mass universe, as promised by the makers.

The makers will announce the other details of Mega157 later.

