Suriya’s Telugu Debut: A Big Film on Cards

Tamil actor Suriya has been in plans to work on a straight Telugu film from a long time. Several top Tollywood directors met this talented actor but the project did not materialize. Chandoo Mondeti has been meeting Suriya and the latest update says that a big film is on cards and it is expected to start once Suriya is done with his current projects. The film will be made on four Vedas: Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvaveda.

Suriya loved the basic plot and responded on a positive note. Chandoo Mondeti and his team are working on the script. An official announcement would be made at the right time. Chandoo Mondeti will soon direct Naga Chaitanya in a rustic actioner that is planned on a massive budget. Bankrolled by GA2 Pictures, the film will head for a pan-Indian release next year.