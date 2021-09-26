Nani thanks Pawan and requests Jagan

Natural star Nani responded to Pawan Kalyan’s fiery speech on the issues faced by Film industry yesterday. He thanked Pawan and requested Jagan to resolve the issues.

For the uninitiated, Pawan Kalyan attended the pre release function of Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic Movie and spoke a few words in support of Nani. Nani has recently released his tuck Jagadeesh movie on OTT platform and faced ire from the theatre owners for this decision. Pawan came to the support of Nani and told that there is nothing wrong in Nani’s decision and if theatre owners have guts, they should go and ask YSRCP leaders for stopping theatres from functioning normal. Nani responded to Pawan comments through Twitter.

Nani tweeted, “ Keeping aside the political differences between Pawan Kalyan sir and AP Government. The film industry issues addressed are genuine and needs immediate attention. Thank you @PawanKalyan sir. As a member of film fraternity I humbly request @ysjagan gaaru and concerned Ministers to look in to it before it gets too late for the cinema to revive “.

We need to wait and see whether Jagan government will resolve the issues of Film industry or not.

