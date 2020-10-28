Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy based on Reincarnation concept

Natural Star’s big-budget outing Shyam Singha Roy will start rolling from December and an official announcement about the project was made recently. The film is said to be based on the Reincarnation concept. Ram Charan’s Magadheera was based on a similar concept. Nani is said to be seen in dual roles as Shyam and Singha Roy in the film. The flashback episodes of the film will be based in Kolkata and are the expected highlights of the film.

Rahul Sankrityan will direct this interesting film. The entire script work of the film is completed. Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are the leading ladies in Shyam Singha Roy and Nivetha Pethuraj is considered for the other heroine’s role. Nani will start the shoot once he is done with Tuck Jagadish. Niharika Entertainment will produce this big-budget film which is based on the concept of Reincarnation.