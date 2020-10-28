Megastar votes for Keerthy Suresh

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon feature in the remake of Vedhalam and Meher Ramesh is on board as the director. The project kick-starts next year once Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Acharya. The hunt for the sister’s role has been on for some time. The names of Sai Pallavi, Keerthy Suresh are considered and Meher Ramesh narrated the script to both the actresses. Chiranjeevi is said to have voted for Keerthy Suresh and the actress is locked for the role.

An official announcement would be made once the lead actors and technicians are finalized. AK Entertainments will bankroll Vedhalam remake and the film is aimed for Dasara release 2021. Mahati Swara Sagar composes the music and some crucial episodes from Vedhalam remake will be shot in Kolkata.