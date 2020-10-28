TDP MLC Sunitha resigns, decides to join YCP

TDP MLC Suneetha has resigned from her post and strongly criticised the Telugu Desam Party leadership. She has sent her resignation letter to the Chairman of the AP Legislative Council asking him for accepting her resignation letter. For several months now, Suneetha has distanced herself from the Opposition TDP and she is one among the TDP leaders who have been lured into the YCP fold. It may be recalled how Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and other Dalit MLCs and leaders were won over by the ruling party with a clear plan to go forward with its agenda.

After sending her resignation letter, Pothula Suneetha came down heavily on the TDP leadership, saying that the main Opposition party has been working in violation of the spirit of the Amdedkar ideals. She asserted that the TDP has been failing to discharge its duties as a constructive opposition. Moreover, the TDP leadership is adopting anti-policies and obstructing the development being brought by the ruling YCP.

It is well known how while leaving the TDP, all the leaders are saying how they are getting attracted to the pro-Dalit and pro-people policies of the Jaganmohan Reddy regime. The YCP has been specifically targetting the SC, ST leaders under its Operation Aakarsh programme.