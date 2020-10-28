RRR writes to PM on Christianisation of Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP ‘rebel’ MP from Narsapuram Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Wednesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, a devout Christian, is making serious attempts to Christianise the state.

In the letter, Raju stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy hhad initiated several pro-Christian policies such as enhancing financial aid to Christian piligrims visiting Jerusalem from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 (for those with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh), from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 (for that with annual income over Rs 3 lakh). Raju also noted that the Jagan government had announced special financial aid of Rs 5,000 to pastors.

“For this purpose, the Andhra Pradesh government even misused the official machinery. The collectors and district magistrates were asked to conduct a survey for enumeration of pastors through a network of village volunteers. More than 30,000 pastors are being given a financial aid of Rs 5,000. The government is making all out efforts to increase the numbers of Christians in the state. Such decisions of the government will have a negative impact on the society and lead to polarisation on religious lines,” Raju stated. Over 33,000 churches have been built in the last one year.

He said largescale conversions by stealth are taking place in Andhra Pradesh. “The government is spending the public exchequer on promoting Christianity and spread of the religion in the state which is violative of the spirit of the Constitution. As per the 2011 census, Christians consituted 1.8 percent of the population in Andhra Pradesh. Today, Chrisitians comprise 25 percent of the population in the state. However, the increased percentage is not shown in official records. Converts are being asked to hide their new faith. There is no disclosure or declaration by the converts and therefore the growing Chrisitan numbers do not reflect in the census enumeration. Such stealth is to enjoy the government benefits and reservations,” he said.

Raju has appealed to the Prime Minister to ensure that the anamolies in the census should be eliminated in the 2021 census survey so that undeserving people will not misuse the reservation system. “I appeal to you to ensure that only deserving candidates enjoy the benefits of the reservation system. The central government should ensure that the public exchequer is not wasted,” Raju noted.