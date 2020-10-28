No truth in YSRCP claim: Ramesh Kumar

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday said there is no truth in the YSRCP leaders’ claim that the SEC has not consulted the Jagan government in calling for the all-party meeting on conducting local body elections. Ramesh Kumar also held a meeting with Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

Addressing a press conference, Ramesh Kumar said the SEC has consulted the Health and Family Welfare Secretary on holding local body elections. Ramesh Kumar pointed out that he held detailed discussions with the Health and Family Welfare Secretary and health commissioner on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state.

He said more than 11 political parties took part in the all-party meeting on elections. The parties, mainly the TDP, BJP, Jana Sena Party, Congress, Communist parties gave their suggestions in conducting the elections. He said the parties mainly wanted the previous election notification be canceled since the ordinance brought by the YSRCP has not become law and urged that the SEC to issue a new election notification. However, six political parties, mainly the YSRCP, did not attend the all-party meeting.

Ramesh Kumar’s clarification comes in the wake of comments made by YSRCP Sattenpalli MLA Ambati Rambabu who claimed that the SEC did not consult Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney or Health and Family Welfare Secretary on holding local body elections. Although the SEC informed all political parties that a meeting will be held on October 28 at 10.30 am to discuss local body polls, Ambati Rambabu claimed that the YSRCP government was not consulted on the issue, which was a violation of a verdict given by the Supreme Court. The meeting was attended by representatives of all political parties, including TDP, CPM, CPI, BSP, and Congress.