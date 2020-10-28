Heroine locked for KRR’s Pelli SandaD

Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao decided to remake his yesteryear classic Pelli Sandadi which is titled Pelli SandaD. The veteran director will skip directing the project but he will supervise the direction. Gowri Ronanki will direct the movie and Srikanth’s son Roshan will be relaunched with this romantic entertainer. K Raghavendra Rao wanted a new face as the leading lady but he finalized Malavika Nair who did an impressive set of films in her career.

Raghavendra Rao’s team recently conducted a look test and locked her. An official announcement about the same would be made soon. RK Telefilms along with Arka Media Works are the producers. MM Keeravani is composing the tunes currently. The regular shoot of Pelli SandaD very soon.