Rashmika’s shocking remuneration for her next

The coronavirus pandemic will leave an unforgettable remark across the film industry. With the producer incurring several losses, most of the filmmakers wanted the actors, actresses and technicians to have a pay cut. The Producers Guild announced that the actors and actresses should have a cut of 20 percent in their remuneration. But this seems not to be implemented in any corner of Telugu cinema. Actresses like Pooja Hegde, Sai Pallavi, Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna are in huge demand and they hiked their fees.

Rashmika is racing to the top with back to back hits. The actress is the leading lady in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa that will start rolling soon. She recently signed Sharwanand’s Aadaallu Meeku Joharlu which will be directed by Kishore Tirumala. The actress demanded Rs 2 crores remuneration for the film. She is charging more than double the remuneration she took for her previous films before coronavirus lockdown. The actress finally signed the project after she was paid Rs 1.75 crores for the movie. The shoot commences next year once Sharwanand is free from his current projects.