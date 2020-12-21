Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy starts rolling

Natural Star Nani is done with the shoot of his next release Tuck Jagadish recently. He took a short break from work and spent some quality time with his family. Nani is all set to kick-start the shoot of his magnum opus Shyam Singha Roy from today. Shyam Singha Roy is said to be the costliest film made in Nani’s career and the shoot commenced in Hyderabad. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian are the leading ladies.

The shoot will continue without major breaks and is expected to be wrapped up before April. Mickey J Meyer composes the music and Jersey fame Sanu Varghese is the cinematographer. Some of the top technicians of the country are working for this prestigious film that is bankrolled by Niharika Entertainment. Shyam Singha Roy is aimed for release during the second half of 2021.