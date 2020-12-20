Megastar Chiranjeevi enthralls as the chief guest of BB 4 Finale

Bigg boss season 4 ended on a grand scale today. None other than Megastar Chiranjeevi joined the show as chief guest to award the trophies to the winner. As everyone already knows Chiranjeevi is an excellent orator, and he always entertains on the stage. He shared very good camaraderie with Nagarjuna on the stage.

Chiranjeevi passed some punchlines on Abhijeeth and Abhijjeth was pleasantly surprised by that. He also poked fun at Akhil’s love story with Monal. Chiranjeevi then spoke to the housemates individually.

He told, he brought special Mutton Biriyani for Sohail. When Sohail told, he is planning to make a small movie, Chiranjeevi assured him that he will help him by doing a cameo in his film. He called Ariyana a fighter and appreciated her game. He compared Avinash with yesteryear comedian Rajanala. Chiranjeevi told he sees himself in Mehboob as he also used to work so hard in his youth. He also gave 10 lakhs to Mehboob. He also assured Divi of an opportunity in his upcoming movie. He also asked Nagarjuna about the progress of Gangavva’s house construction. Then AV was shown about the progress of construction of the house.

Overall, Chiranjeevi’s presence really graced the grand finale and Chiranjeevi once again proved his comic timing as well as stage sense. Abhijeet became the winner of season 4.