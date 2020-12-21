Trivikram holds a mighty share in Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Top director Trivikram took the responsibility of the scriptwork for Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake after Pawan Kalyan agreed to step into the emotional entertainer. Trivikram supervised the script and he penned the dialogue version of the film which is getting its official launch today. Saagar Chandra will direct this project and the regular shoot starts early next year. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

Trivikram will be taking Rs 10 crores home as remuneration for his contribution. Without stopping here, he would enjoy 50 percent of the profits from the project which is huge. Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi and Aishwarya Rajesh are the other lead actors in the remake. Most of the film’s shoot will take place in Pollachi and the film is expected to have a late summer release next year. The entire shooting portions of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake would be completed by March and Pawan will move on to Krish’s project after he is done with the remake.