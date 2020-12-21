Is Jana Sena stronger than BJP in Tirupati LS seat?

Suspense is still continuing on whether Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan will field his party candidate in Tirupati bypoll or not. It is mainly because the Jana Sainiks are sticking to their statements that their party is stronger than the BJP in the overall parliamentary constituency. The Jana Sena Tirupati leaders are coming out with their latest statements that their party would not take BJP AP leaders’ comments seriously.

The Jana Sainiks are even brushing aside the statements of BJP AP President Somu Veerraju who says that the BJP candidate will contest on behalf of the BJP-Jana Sena alliance. The question arises now why Senani and his Sainiks are so strongly seeking the alliance ticket to contest Tirupati bypoll.

The Jana Sena is obviously making its claim based on its performance when compared to the BJP in each of the seven assembly segments in the 2019 assembly polls. Wherever contested, the JSP candidates got more vote share than the BJP. In Tirupati assembly segment, JSP got 6.83 percent which was impressive when compared to 1.32 percent of BJP.

In other segments, Jana Sena did better and it got 2.69 percent as against BJP’s 2.04 percent in Srikalahasti. JSP got 2.86 percent while BJP got 0.90 percent in Sullurupeta SC reserved segment. In Sarvepalli also, JSP got 1.01 percent compared to BJP’s 0.75 percent.