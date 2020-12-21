‘Jagananna Bhuhakku,’: CM Birthday gift to AP people

The YCP leaders and cadres are celebrating the 47th birthday anniversary of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy all over the Telugu States. The day also marked wide publicity campaigns. The Government also gave front page paper advertisements to coincide with the Jagananna B’day utsav.

While there is this celebratory mood everywhere, CM Jagan is giving his own gift to the people of AP to mark his birthday. He is launching the ‘YSR Jagananna Sasvata Bhuhakku, Bhuraksha Pathakam’. He is inaugurating its pilot project at Takkellapadu village in Krishna district. This project is aimed at bringing revolutionary changes in land records. A comprehensive re-survey is being taken up using drones after nearly a century.

As part of this, the Chief Minister is going to launch the drones meant for conducting this re-survey at a meeting being held at Jaggaiahpet SGS College. In a phased manner, the project would be taken up all over the State. The re-survey will cover over 1.26 cr hectares of land in AP.

CM Jagan has already announced that all steps were taken to avoid any burden on the farmers as the Government was bearing the cost of the resurvey to the tune of Rs. 967 Cr.