Official: Rana Daggubati in Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will commence the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum from the first week of January. The film is an emotional entertainer and will be directed by Saagar K Chandra. There are a lot of speculations about the other lead actor in the film and Rana Daggubati is now confirmed to play the role. The makers made an official announcement about the same. The film will be launched today with a pooja ceremony today.

Rana Daggubati heard the final narration recently and gave his nod. Sai Pallavi and Aishwarya Rajesh are rumored to play the leading ladies and Thaman is the music director. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. This untitled film is aimed for summer release next year.