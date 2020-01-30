Nani’s Tuck Jagadish launched officially

Natural Star Nani wrapped up shooting for ‘V’, an action thriller that will release in March. He signed an emotional family entertainer titled Tuck Jagadish and Shiva Nirvana is the director. The film got its official launch today in Filmnagar Temple, Hyderabad. Koratala Siva, Dil Raju and Naveen Yerneni attended the pooja event as Chief Guests along with the movie unit.

The regular shoot of Tuck Jagadish commences next month and will continue without breaks. Ritu Verma is the leading lady and Jagapathi Babu will be playing a crucial role. S Thaman composes the music and Shine Screens are the producers. The film is aimed for July release this year.