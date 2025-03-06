Nara Bhuvaneswari lays foundation for NTR Trust Bhavan in Vijayawada:

TDP matriarch Nara Bhuvaneswari laid foundation for NTR Trust Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday. Nara Bhuvaneswari, who has been making yeoman service as Managing Trustee of NTR Trust, vowed to scale up service activities with the new office in Andhra Pradesh state.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari performed Bhoomi Pooja for the new NTR Trust Bhavan beside LEPL Mall alongside NH 16. The proposed five-storyed building spreading across 600 acres, will be completed by February, 2026.

“NTR Trust has been doing selfless service for the past 28 years. Trust has taken up service activities relating to healthcare, education, disaster relief and other sectors. However till now we have been operating from Hyderabad. To scale up our activities and reach out to more people in Andhra Pradesh, we are building new Trust office in Vijayawada,” said Nara Bhuvaneswari addressing media after Bhoomi Puja.

“In the past 28 years, through our blood banks we have reached out to 7.32 lakh people. Along with blood banks, we have also set up Thalassemia centres. About 16,236 children affected with Thalassemia have benefited through our efforts. About 20 lakh people have benefitted by health camps held by us across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. All these activities were possible only through constant support of our donors and dedicated service of our staff,” further said NTR Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari.

Nara Bhuvaneswari also explained how schools and colleges run by NTR Trust are giving a new life to underprivileged students.

According to NTR Trust sources, 1542 orphan children have been provided hostel facility and education through the Trust till now. Education scholarships have been provided to more than 4,099 students. What’s heartening about NTR Trust’s education initiatives is, about 90 percent students have been achieving about 9.5 GPA.

Besides focusing on healthcare and education, NTR Trust has also been offering skill development and livelihood training for youth in CM Chandrababu Naidu’s constituency Kuppam.

With NTR Trust setting up its establishment in Vijayawada, TDP supporters are elated.