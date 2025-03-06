x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Shah Rukh Khan’s King Pushed Again

Published on March 6, 2025 by nymisha

Shah Rukh Khan’s King Pushed Again

After delivering a series of debacles, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered two super hits like Pathan and Jawaan. The actor is not in a hurry and he has been working on a couple of films. He has been idle from the past one year and his next film is titled King. Successful director Siddharth Anand came on board to direct the film and he is replaced by Sujoy Ghosh. The shoot of King was planned to start last year but it was pushed due to various reasons. The plan is to start shooting early this year but he plans are pushed again.

Shah Rukh Khan will commence the shoot of King from June this year. King will be shot extensively in India and Europe. SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand’s Marflix are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Siddharth Anand initially wanted to design the action stunts and co-produce the film but he now decided to direct the project. King is expected to release by the end of 2026. Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in other important roles in this stylish action entertainer.

