Revenue Department to Cancel Illegal Land Registrations

To protect government lands, the Revenue Department has delegated the authority to cancel illegal land registrations from Collectors to Tahsildars. Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad announced that Tahsildars will now have the power to nullify any documents related to unauthorized registrations of government or assigned lands. This decision aims to curb the illegal registration of government properties, which has been a growing concern.

The Minister clarified that Tahsildars will identify and forward documents requiring cancellation to Sub-Registrars for further action. This step comes in response to a report submitted by the Stamps and Registrations Department Commissioner, highlighting the misuse of government lands through fraudulent registration practices.

The government’s decision to empower Tahsildars is part of a broader effort to strengthen land management and prevent illegal transactions. By decentralizing this authority, the administration hopes to ensure quicker action against violations and safeguard public assets effectively.