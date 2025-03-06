x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
View all stories
Home > Politics

Revenue Department to Cancel Illegal Land Registrations

Published on March 6, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Nara Bhuvaneswari lays foundation for NTR Trust Bhavan in Vijayawada:
image
Shah Rukh Khan’s King Pushed Again
image
Revenue Department to Cancel Illegal Land Registrations
image
Kiara Advani walks out of this Bollywood Biggie
image
Andhra Govt Fights Back! Legal Action Against YS Jagan Media!

Revenue Department to Cancel Illegal Land Registrations

To protect government lands, the Revenue Department has delegated the authority to cancel illegal land registrations from Collectors to Tahsildars. Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad announced that Tahsildars will now have the power to nullify any documents related to unauthorized registrations of government or assigned lands. This decision aims to curb the illegal registration of government properties, which has been a growing concern.

The Minister clarified that Tahsildars will identify and forward documents requiring cancellation to Sub-Registrars for further action. This step comes in response to a report submitted by the Stamps and Registrations Department Commissioner, highlighting the misuse of government lands through fraudulent registration practices.

The government’s decision to empower Tahsildars is part of a broader effort to strengthen land management and prevent illegal transactions. By decentralizing this authority, the administration hopes to ensure quicker action against violations and safeguard public assets effectively.

Next Shah Rukh Khan’s King Pushed Again Previous Kiara Advani walks out of this Bollywood Biggie
else

TRENDING

image
Shah Rukh Khan’s King Pushed Again
image
Kiara Advani walks out of this Bollywood Biggie
image
SSMB29: Rajamouli should make it Official

Latest

image
Nara Bhuvaneswari lays foundation for NTR Trust Bhavan in Vijayawada:
image
Shah Rukh Khan’s King Pushed Again
image
Revenue Department to Cancel Illegal Land Registrations
image
Kiara Advani walks out of this Bollywood Biggie
image
Andhra Govt Fights Back! Legal Action Against YS Jagan Media!

Most Read

image
Nara Bhuvaneswari lays foundation for NTR Trust Bhavan in Vijayawada:
image
Revenue Department to Cancel Illegal Land Registrations
image
Andhra Govt Fights Back! Legal Action Against YS Jagan Media!

Related Articles

Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign