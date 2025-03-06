Kiara Advani walks out of this Bollywood Biggie

Kiara Advani is one of the highest paid Bollywood beauties and she is currently shooting for prestigious films like War 2 and Toxic. Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra announced that they are expecting their first baby soon and Kiara Advani is wrapping up her commitments on a priority basis. The actress has been in talks for Don 3 that will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Ranveer Singh replaces Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film and the shoot has been pushed several times as Farhan wanted more time for the scriptwork to be wrapped up.

Kiara Advani is committed to the film but she recently walked out of the film because of the delay in the shoot. The actress also informed the makers about the same and the hunt for her replacement is currently on. The shoot of Don 3 was scheduled to commence last year but it was pushed. Ranveer Singh has taken up other projects and is shooting for them. The shoot is expected to start later this year. Kiara Advani has completed her part for War 2 and she is busy completing Toxic before taking up her maternity break.