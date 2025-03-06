x
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Kiara Advani walks out of this Bollywood Biggie

Published on March 6, 2025 by nymisha

Kiara Advani walks out of this Bollywood Biggie

Kiara Advani is one of the highest paid Bollywood beauties and she is currently shooting for prestigious films like War 2 and Toxic. Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra announced that they are expecting their first baby soon and Kiara Advani is wrapping up her commitments on a priority basis. The actress has been in talks for Don 3 that will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Ranveer Singh replaces Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film and the shoot has been pushed several times as Farhan wanted more time for the scriptwork to be wrapped up.

Kiara Advani is committed to the film but she recently walked out of the film because of the delay in the shoot. The actress also informed the makers about the same and the hunt for her replacement is currently on. The shoot of Don 3 was scheduled to commence last year but it was pushed. Ranveer Singh has taken up other projects and is shooting for them. The shoot is expected to start later this year. Kiara Advani has completed her part for War 2 and she is busy completing Toxic before taking up her maternity break.

