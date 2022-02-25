Nara Lokesh to take out Padayatra from August?

Nara Lokesh is all set to embark upon a massive Padayatra starting from August. The Padayatra, according to the TDP sources, is going to be record-shattering. The TDP ranks feel that such massive yatra alone will be able to channelize the anti-YSRCP mood among the people. The yatra, if sources are to be believed, will start from Chandrababu’s home turf of Kuppam.

The yatra would be year-long but with three to four breaks in between. Originally, the idea was to take up a yatra in April or May, but this idea was abandoned in view of the oppressive heat during that season. Hence a cooler August is being preferred for the yatra.

The chief aim of the yatra is to project Nara Lokesh as a credible alternative to YS Jagan. Lokesh has suffered severe damage to his image after he lost the MLA elections in the 2019 elections to a relatively unknown Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in Mangalagiri. Also, the gaffes in Lokesh Babu’s speeches and some of his controversial comments have seriously dented his image. It is to refurbish his image that the yatra is being planned.

Padayatras have been passports to political success in Andhra Pradesh. In fact, late YSR started this and his Praja Prasthanam catapulted him to power. Later, Chandrababu undertook Padayatra and came to power in 2014. Jagan and Sharmila’s padayatra took YS Jagan to the portals of power. Will Lokesh Babu’s padayatra too do the same thing for Lokesh? Let’s want and see how things pan out.