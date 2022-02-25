Ee Raathale Video Song: Breezy Romance

Advertisement <-- This won't work due to modifications done to the theme. Please contact pothi or the developer to place the ad in the file at wp-content/themes/Newspaper-child/parts/single/single_template_1.php -->

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are all set to take the audience to a new world with Radhe Shyam. The film is a romantic saga set in Europe in 1970s and is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers released the video song of ‘Ee Raathale’ from the movie and it is a visual feast. The romance is breezy and light-hearted throughout the song. Shot across some of the beautiful locales of Europe, the song is a perfect treat. Prabhas and Pooja make a stunning pair on screen.

Radhe Shyam is hitting the screens across the globe on March 11th and is carrying good expectations. Most of the film is shot in special sets that are reprised and the other portions are shot in Europe. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. The makers are all set to kick-start the promotions of Radhe Shyam from this weekend across the country. The theatrical and non-theatrical deals are sold for record prices.