Thaman on cloud nine after Bheemla Nayak Release

Young music composer Thaman is in the best phase in his career. After Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, Thaman’s work is widely appreciated in Balakrishna’s Akhanda. The background score is one of the major highlights of this mass entertainer. Thaman is receiving similar applause for his work in Pawan Kalyan’s recent offering Bheemla Nayak. Thaman is flooded with compliments on social media for his work right from the early morning premiere shows and morning shows.

Thaman’s background score is a major asset for Bheemla Nayak and he is just flawless in the second half. The young composer is just enjoying the success of Bheemla Nayak now. During the pre-release event, Thaman kept his speech short saying that he would speak much after the release of Bheemla Nayak. The film is directed by Saagar Chandra and Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati played the lead roles. Sithara Entertainments produced Bheemla Nayak.