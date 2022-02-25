Several theatres in AP shut before Bheemla Nayak Release

The government of AP is yet to revise the GO 35 for ticket pricing. For the recent films, the government was not much bothered and the movie tickets in the state are sold for high prices ignoring the issued GO. Ahead of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak release, the government shifted its focus back on the theatres. The revenue officials along with the cops rushed to theatres and forced the exhibitors to sell the tickets for low prices. As it is impossible to screen films for such low prices, several exhibitors in C, D centres decided to shut the theatres.

The response for Bheemla Nayak is just outstanding and the film would end up as the biggest hit in Pawan’s career. But because of the restrictions in AP, the film would lose close to Rs 20 crores in the final run in the state. The government is badly criticized for the recent move and for targeting Pawan Kalyan directly. The Telugu film industry is tight-lipped and is waiting for the week to pass so that the government would revise the GO. Pawan Kalyan is tight-lipped for now on the issue.