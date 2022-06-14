Nation remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary

Indian cinema lost Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14th, 2020 after the actor committed suicide. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in his Mumbai. After a lot of speculations, CBI was asked to probe the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput and the case is still under investigation. The case took a new turn after the drug issue was investigated. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were targeted, arrested and they are now out on bail. The case took a new turn and was investigated in the angle of the diversion of funds of Sushant Singh Rajput.

There were debates on tv channels during the prime time about the mental health of the actor and several argued that he was battling depression. He was on medication for bipolar disorder. Rhea Chakraborty was heartbroken by his demise and the family of Sushant Singh Rajput alleged her responsible for his death. Marking the second death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kriti penned an emotional note on her social media page. She wanted the fans to follow his path and spread kindness and love in his absence. “Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face” posted his sister.